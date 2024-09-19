ResMed’s (RMD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.70.

Shares of RMD opened at $237.90 on Wednesday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $255.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,644,807. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

