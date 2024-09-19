Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises approximately 1.6% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in PAR Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000.

PAR Technology stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

