Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises approximately 4.1% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Lantheus worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $1,523,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

