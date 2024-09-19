Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vistra makes up 3.2% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Vistra Stock Up 0.1 %

VST stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

