Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of J.Jill as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $36,530.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $45,616.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $947,187. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JILL. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JILL opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

