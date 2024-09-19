Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Makes New $799,000 Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of FIGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in FIGS by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 44,591 shares of company stock worth $255,460 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.02 million, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

See Also

