Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. CONSOL Energy accounts for 1.8% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $94.40 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.