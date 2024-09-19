Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.40

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 37.80 ($0.50), with a volume of 597833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.40 ($0.47).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.52) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
