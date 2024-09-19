Reviewing Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) & Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beazer Homes USA and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 1 0 3 0 2.50 Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.17 billion 0.50 $158.61 million $5.18 6.65 Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Profitability

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 6.63% 12.61% 5.81% Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services. It operates the UrbiVilla, UrbiQuinta, UrbiHacienda, and UrbiClub housing brands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

