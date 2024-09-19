Reviewing Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -0.37% 0.10% Ayro -7,280.18% -81.74% -24.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Slam and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Slam has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Slam and Ayro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million $0.11 N/A Ayro $304,640.00 14.07 -$34.16 million ($8.46) -0.10

Slam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Slam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Slam beats Ayro on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of low speed electric vehicle. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

