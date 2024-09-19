Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.96

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 523987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Revolve Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.