REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REX. CWM LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $784.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $60.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

