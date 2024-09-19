RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

RH Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RH opened at $335.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.58. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $38,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

