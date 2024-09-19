Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $515.08

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €515.08 ($572.31) and traded as low as €481.70 ($535.22). Rheinmetall shares last traded at €483.20 ($536.89), with a volume of 559,461 shares traded.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €515.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €507.74.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

