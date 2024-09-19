Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCBK. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $149,376.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,039.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.