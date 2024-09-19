Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Jennifer L. Good Sells 31,751 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $1,663,752.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
RYTM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
