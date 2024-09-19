Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.53. Approximately 253,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 551,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $215,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,282 shares of company stock worth $4,550,639. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after buying an additional 1,773,282 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 578,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 326,865 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,477,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

