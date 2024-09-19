Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 100,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,499 shares in the company, valued at $18,082,592.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of SPRY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 2,126,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.90.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SPRY
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.