Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 100,000 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,499 shares in the company, valued at $18,082,592.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of SPRY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 2,126,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 779,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

