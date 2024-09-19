Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,390 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 2,431,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,111. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
