Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,390 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 2,431,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,111. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

