Richardson Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after buying an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2,600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 186,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 217.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,636 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBIN opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

