Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,687 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 374,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,366,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,524,000 after acquiring an additional 507,256 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,199,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JGLO stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

