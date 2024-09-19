Richardson Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

