Richardson Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 49,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,655,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,767,000 after buying an additional 736,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.8 %

PM opened at $120.96 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

