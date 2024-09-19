Richardson Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOE stock opened at $165.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.