Richardson Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

VSS stock opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $124.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

