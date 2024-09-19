Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $564.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $571.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

