Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $624,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.