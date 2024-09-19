Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 644,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 196,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB opened at $26.22 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

