Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $803,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ASML by 11.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 2.2 %

ASML stock opened at $787.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $881.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $942.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.