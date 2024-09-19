Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $879,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.69.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.0 %

TMUS stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.82 and a 52-week high of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

