Richardson Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

