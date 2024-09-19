Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $262.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.