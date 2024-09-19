Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $372.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.36 and its 200-day moving average is $357.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

