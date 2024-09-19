Richardson Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $235.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average of $202.03.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.