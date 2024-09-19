Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,361 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after acquiring an additional 555,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 522,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 183,301 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BUD opened at $63.41 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.