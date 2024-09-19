Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

