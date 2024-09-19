Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.22.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $196.48 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

