Richardson Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.