Richardson Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.02.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,205,423 shares of company stock worth $788,845,411 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

