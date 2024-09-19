Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Buys 25,781 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.6% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $155.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

