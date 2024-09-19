Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,205,423 shares of company stock worth $788,845,411 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

