Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.8% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,099,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

