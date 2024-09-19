Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Invests $749,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

