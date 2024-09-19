Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 4,410 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties comprises approximately 3.1% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 198.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.