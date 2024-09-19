Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,006.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 296,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PHG opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.