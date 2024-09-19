Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 1.5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.40. 5,768,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 40,163,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,830 shares of company stock worth $7,872,145. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.