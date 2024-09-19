Robert Meese Sells 4,819 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,156,656.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,695,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.00. 928,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $265.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 34.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 173,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Duolingo by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,932,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.