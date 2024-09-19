Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,410,923. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.