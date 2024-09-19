Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 149.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

