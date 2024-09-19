Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.63.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

About Rogers Communications

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.88. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$48.67 and a 52-week high of C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.