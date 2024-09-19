Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.
RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.63.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
